Edition: English
Edition: English

Man Trapped in Shop Massage Chair Pleads for Help on Twitter

A man’s inadvertent nap on a massage chair led to an unexpected adventure as he woke up locked inside a department store in Japan. The sleepy visitor, identified by his Twitter handle @_Asphodelus, found himself alone on the shop floor of an electronics store called Ks.

Sharing his plight on Twitter, he posted photos of the dark and deserted interior, accompanied by the caption, “Oh man, I’m locked in!” The man’s slumber seemingly triggered an alarm, prompting police involvement.

Around ten officers verified his identity before contacting the store’s manager. Eventually, he was released, and both he and the store manager exchanged apologies for the oversight.

The incident, which received over 39,000 retweets, drew various reactions from netizens. Some questioned how such an incident could occur, while others found it reminiscent of escape room games. One user humorously noted that it had provided the man with a “valuable experience.”

