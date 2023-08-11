Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in His Pockets, Gets Caught

Advertisement A man in China was caught smuggling 14 live snakes in his pockets.

Snakes were concealed in cotton socks and stockings.

Three of the snakes were ball pythons, a near-threatened species.

A peculiar incident has emerged from China, involving a passenger dressed in black attire and wearing a white cap.

The individual was visibly anxious, nervously patting his pockets while standing at the checkpoint of Huanggang Customs.

Advertisement

Security agents at the customs checkpoint immediately noticed his agitated behavior and his deliberate avoidance of eye contact.

The episode took place at Futian Port in the southeastern city of Shenzhen, a crucial entry point between mainland China and Hong Kong.

Officials from Huanggang Customs, situated on the Chinese side of the border, observed the man’s unusual demeanor and signs of distress.

According to reports from The Metro, the man’s unease was evident as he refrained from making eye contact with the officials.

Promptly responding to their suspicions, the officers separated the man from the crowd and requested to inspect his belongings.

Their scrutiny revealed a surprising find: concealed within cotton socks and stockings, a total of 12 reptiles were discovered, kept inside plastic containers.

Advertisement

Careful handling was employed by border agents as they meticulously released the snakes, one by one, from their hiding spots in the socks.

Notably, among the 14 snakes discovered, three were identified as ball pythons, also known as royal pythons.

These particular snakes hold the designation of being a “near threatened” species and are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

In line with the regulations in China, animals entering or leaving the country are subject to mandatory checks and a designated period of separation to ensure they pose no health risks.

Consequently, the 14 snakes that were thwarted in their smuggling attempt would have been subjected to quarantine protocols and subsequent inspections to ascertain their health status and potential diseases.

Adding to the unusual trend, a similar incident occurred recently at the same Futian Port. A woman was apprehended for attempting to smuggle live corn snakes by concealing them within her clothing.

Advertisement

Customs officers in Guangdong province, located on the border of Shenzhen, detected the “strange body shape” of the female traveler as she passed through the entry channel at Futian port.

This led to a comprehensive body inspection, during which five live snakes were discovered wrapped in stockings and held against her chest.

The seized corn snakes were subsequently handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.