Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in Pockets Through Customs

A man attempted an audacious act of smuggling by hiding 14 live snakes within his pockets while crossing the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. The incident occurred at the Futian Port in Shenzhen, China, where the individual was caught by vigilant agents from Huanggang Customs.

Agents became suspicious as the man displayed nervous behavior and avoided eye contact. Upon inspection, they discovered the stash of reptiles concealed in cotton socks and stockings. The snakes, which included three ball pythons classified as ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN Red List, were transferred to plastic containers and handed over to authorities for proper handling.

The smuggling attempt highlights the lengths people may go to avoid quarantine and inspection regulations for animals entering or exiting China. It remains unclear whether the man will face charges for his daring and illegal act.

