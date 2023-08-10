Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in Pockets Through Customs

Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in Pockets Through Customs

Articles
Advertisement
Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in Pockets Through Customs

Man Tries to Smuggle 14 Snakes in Pockets Through Customs

Advertisement

A man attempted an audacious act of smuggling by hiding 14 live snakes within his pockets while crossing the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. The incident occurred at the Futian Port in Shenzhen, China, where the individual was caught by vigilant agents from Huanggang Customs.

Agents became suspicious as the man displayed nervous behavior and avoided eye contact. Upon inspection, they discovered the stash of reptiles concealed in cotton socks and stockings. The snakes, which included three ball pythons classified as ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN Red List, were transferred to plastic containers and handed over to authorities for proper handling.

The smuggling attempt highlights the lengths people may go to avoid quarantine and inspection regulations for animals entering or exiting China. It remains unclear whether the man will face charges for his daring and illegal act.

Also Read

Watch: Woman Catching Two Snakes Bare-Handed Sparks Debate
Watch: Woman Catching Two Snakes Bare-Handed Sparks Debate

A captivating video of a woman fearlessly catching two snakes with her...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story