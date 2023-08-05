Man Walks on a Tightrope 606 Feet Above the Ground

Can You Solve This Egg-Citing Brain Teaser?
Jaan Roose, a renowned slackline athlete, astonished people with a nerve-wracking performance as he crossed a 185-meter-high slackline between the Katara Towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.
The awe-inspiring event was a collaboration between Jaan Roose, Red Bull, and the Qatar tourism department.
The heart-stopping video, shared on Red Bull’s Instagram, showcases Jaan calmly walking between the iconic crescent-shaped towers, even taking the time to speak about his experience and document this remarkable achievement.
Watching him perform at such a height is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.
Just five days ago, the video was posted, and since then, it has garnered nearly 1.4 million views and is continuously attracting more attention.
Numerous people have also left comments on the post, expressing their reactions and thoughts about the breathtaking clip.
“Sun is rising on the right side, wind is blowing on the left side… Dude, there’s an abyss under you!!! WTF!” commented an Instagram user. “The trust they have in some rope is amazing,” shared another. “My anxiety the whole time watching this,” expressed a third. “The thrill and energy you bring to your work is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion serves as an adrenaline rush, pushing boundaries, defying norms, and reminding us of the power of determination and creativity. Keep reaching for the skies!” wrote a fourth.
