Man Walks on a Tightrope 606 Feet Above the Ground

Jaan Roose, a renowned slackline athlete, astonished people with a nerve-wracking performance as he crossed a 185-meter-high slackline between the Katara Towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.

The awe-inspiring event was a collaboration between Jaan Roose, Red Bull, and the Qatar tourism department.

The heart-stopping video, shared on Red Bull’s Instagram, showcases Jaan calmly walking between the iconic crescent-shaped towers, even taking the time to speak about his experience and document this remarkable achievement.

Watching him perform at such a height is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.