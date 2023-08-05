Advertisement
Edition: English
Man Walks on a Tightrope 606 Feet Above the Ground

Man crosses slackline 185 m off the ground in hair-raising video

  • Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose crossed a 185-meter-high slackline between Katara Towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.
  • The video of his performance has been viewed nearly 1.4 million times on Instagram.
  • Roose’s performance has been praised for its thrill and energy.
Jaan Roose, a renowned slackline athlete, astonished people with a nerve-wracking performance as he crossed a 185-meter-high slackline between the Katara Towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.

The awe-inspiring event was a collaboration between Jaan Roose, Red Bull, and the Qatar tourism department.

The heart-stopping video, shared on Red Bull’s Instagram, showcases Jaan calmly walking between the iconic crescent-shaped towers, even taking the time to speak about his experience and document this remarkable achievement.

Watching him perform at such a height is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.

Take a look look at the video of Roose crossing a slackline:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Red Bull (@redbull)

Just five days ago, the video was posted, and since then, it has garnered nearly 1.4 million views and is continuously attracting more attention.

Numerous people have also left comments on the post, expressing their reactions and thoughts about the breathtaking clip.

How did Instagram users react to the Slackline video?

“Sun is rising on the right side, wind is blowing on the left side… Dude, there’s an abyss under you!!! WTF!” commented an Instagram user. “The trust they have in some rope is amazing,” shared another. “My anxiety the whole time watching this,” expressed a third. “The thrill and energy you bring to your work is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion serves as an adrenaline rush, pushing boundaries, defying norms, and reminding us of the power of determination and creativity. Keep reaching for the skies!” wrote a fourth.

