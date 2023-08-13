Man’s Viral Video Shows How Far He’ll Go for Service Dog

Advertisement Man books 3 seats on a plane for his Great Dane service dog.

Dog’s inaugural plane ride goes viral.

American Airlines has a specific policy for accommodating service animals.

A viral video showcases Gabriel Bogner, the owner of a Great Dane named Darwin, boarding a cross-country flight.

To ensure Darwin’s comfort, Bogner purchased three seats for the journey. Darwin’s inaugural plane ride attracted attention and enthusiasm from onlookers at the airport.

American Airlines adheres to a specific policy for accommodating service animals, involving a set of qualifying inquiries.

The video rapidly gained online traction, with some viewers humorously requesting reimbursement for their flights lacking a magnificent Great Dane companion.

Bogner expressed appreciation for American Airlines’ approach. The voyage spanned from Los Angeles, California, to New York City.

Renowned for their affectionate nature, Great Danes are often affectionately termed “gentle giants,” renowned for their confidence, spiritedness, and composed demeanor. Given their substantial size, appropriate socialization and training are crucial. On average, this breed enjoys a lifespan of 8 to 10 years.