Maryland Woman Sets World Record with 107-Decibel Burp

Kimberly “Kimycola” Winter from Maryland has found her place in the record books with a unique talent that earned her a Guinness World Record. Known for her impressive burping skills showcased on her YouTube and TikTok channels, Winter decided to pursue the title for the loudest burp (female) after receiving encouragement from her viewers.

To meet the stringent requirements set by Guinness World Records, Winter had to perform her burp in a soundproofed room. She took up the challenge live on iHeartRadio’s Elliot in the Morning show, where her burp’s decibel level was measured.

The result was astonishing – Winter’s burp reached a thunderous 107 decibels, equivalent to the sound of a motorcycle at full throttle. This broke a record that had been standing for about 14 years.

Winter revealed that she meticulously prepared for the attempt, experimenting with various foods and beverages. On the day of the record-breaking feat, she settled on a combination of coffee and beer with her breakfast to ensure the maximum belch volume.

While her accomplishment was remarkable, it was just shy of the male version of the record, held by Australian Neville Sharp at 112.7 decibels, set in 2021.

Kimberly Winter’s unique talent and determination have now made her a part of the extraordinary roster of Guinness World Record holders.

