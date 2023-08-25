Massive Spider Photo Sparks Mixed Reactions

A captivating tale unfolded on social media as a man, Danny Higgins, shared an image of a colossal spider that captured the attention of netizens. Posting on the Facebook page “British Spider Identification Group,” Higgins sought help in identifying the arachnid, speculating it to be a male Eratigena SP.

After pondering its fate, Higgins updated the post, revealing that he had initially contacted an organization specializing in handling arachnids. However, his compassion for the creature led him to reconsider, as the organization’s approach involved killing the spider. Instead, Higgins turned to a friend skilled in caring for spiders.

The man, Danny Higgins took to a Facebook page called British Spider Identification Group to share about the spider. “Trying to ID this for a friend, was thinking maybe Male Eratigena SP, any suggestions welcome, thank you in advance!” he wrote.

“Environmental Health has been called and have arranged to pick this big boy up, thank you to everyone for your suggestions and advice! Keeping a safe distance and a watchful eye on him until then, may the odds forever be in my favour,” he added.

However, he soon posted why he is not calling the organisation, and the reason will melt your heart. “After finding out Environmental Health would kill it, I’ve cancelled their visit and have spoken to a good friend who specialises in homing spiders. It didn’t sit right with me that I’d be responsible for its death… so he will be picked up very shortly,” he explained.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

He articulated his change of heart, explaining that he couldn’t bear the responsibility of ending the creature’s life. The post, shared on August 22, garnered an outpouring of responses. While suggestions and advice poured in, some individuals conveyed their apprehensions about the eight-legged visitor. This tale showcases the delicate balance between human interaction and nature’s creatures, capturing the hearts of online audiences.

Check out the responses below:

“I think you need to give the RSPCA a call and tell them you have a Huntsman spider loose in your lounge! I know I’m not an expert, but you can definitely count on Julia Patch’s identification,” posted a Facebook user. “Wow, the size of it,” expressed another.

“Yep, that’s a ‘I’d move out’ kind of spider. His house now! On a more serious note, hopefully someone has been in touch, if not, it will be worth getting in touch with the National reptile centre who may be able to help or know of someone closer. I’m sure there’s a place in or near Birmingham, but my brain isn’t reminding me of the name!” joined a third. “Wow, not sure I’d be living there if I’d seen that, it’s massive,” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read Will Smith sells his house after sighting a big spider; Watch Will Smith and his son filmed themselves killing a spider. More than...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.