Matrimonial site user duped of ₹45 lakhs in online fraud

A woman on a matrimonial site finds a man using it to promote an immigration consultancy firm.

Man claims he can help a woman get additional points for PR for 45 lakhs.

A woman suspects scam and blocks man and his colleague.

A recent Reddit post by user ‘ohjugnii’ has gained significant attention after recounting an incident where a man used a matrimonial site for promotional purposes.

The woman shared her experience on Shadi.com, a matrimonial platform, where she holds a premium account allowing other premium members to access her contact details. In her profile, she expressed her desire to relocate to Canada.

According to her account, a man approached her on the platform, displaying interest in her profile. However, he subtly revealed that he works as a freelancer for a company aiding individuals in relocating to Canada. This encounter raised suspicions for the woman, leading her to believe that the man might be using the site to identify potential customers for his firm.

The woman shared in her Reddit post, “It became clear to me that he had created his profile solely to identify potential clients for his company. I became curious about the full extent of their intentions.” The post has since gained viral attention, sparking discussions about the potential misuse of matrimonial sites for business promotion.