Matrimonial site user duped of ₹45 lakhs in online fraud

- A woman on a matrimonial site finds a man using it to promote an immigration consultancy firm.
- Man claims he can help a woman get additional points for PR for 45 lakhs.
- A woman suspects scam and blocks man and his colleague.
A recent Reddit post by user ‘ohjugnii’ has gained significant attention after recounting an incident where a man used a matrimonial site for promotional purposes.
The woman shared her experience on Shadi.com, a matrimonial platform, where she holds a premium account allowing other premium members to access her contact details. In her profile, she expressed her desire to relocate to Canada.
According to her account, a man approached her on the platform, displaying interest in her profile. However, he subtly revealed that he works as a freelancer for a company aiding individuals in relocating to Canada. This encounter raised suspicions for the woman, leading her to believe that the man might be using the site to identify potential customers for his firm.
The woman shared in her Reddit post, “It became clear to me that he had created his profile solely to identify potential clients for his company. I became curious about the full extent of their intentions.” The post has since gained viral attention, sparking discussions about the potential misuse of matrimonial sites for business promotion.
She further added, “He got me in touch with his consultancy firm and the woman there told me he is her junior. About immigration, she said I could just pay 45 lahks and get the additional points for my PR. 45 LAKHS- Itne mei kahi plot he le lu outside of the city (I can get a plot outside the city for this amount.) Nonetheless, I told her I couldn’t afford it and blocked them both. Some people be looking for jobs and packages on the app, some for potential customers.”
Take a look at the post shared by the user ohjugnii here:
The post was uploaded just three days ago and has already received nearly 300 likes. Numerous individuals have engaged in the comments section, offering their perspectives on the matter. Some participants even shared their own encounters with similar scams, contributing to the ongoing discussion.
Here’s what people are saying about this post:
An individual wrote, “There are a lot of scams going on there. One of them is that a guy who is settled abroad would talk to you and pretend he would be visiting you or sending you gifts, and that guy or those gifts apparently are stuck at immigration and need money to be released. So they would call you asking for money for the same and then block you.”
A second commented, “Scavenging for customers 101.”
“They have no shame, who asks for 45 lahks? Imagine someone actually paying this to these scam artists,” shared a third.
A fourth said, “How can they get points for the PR though via money? Isn’t that decided by Canada?”
A fifth posted, “People look for dates for LinkedIn, jobs on shaadi.com, times are changing.”
What is your perspective on this situation? Have you ever experienced something similar on a matrimonial website?
Read More News On
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.