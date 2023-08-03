Mattel is paying $17,000 to play UNO all day

Advertisement Mattel is hiring a “Chief UNO Player” to promote their new game, UNO Quatro.

The lucky candidate will be paid $4,444 per week to play UNO Quatro for four hours a day.

The position is based in New York City and applications are due on August 10.

Toy and entertainment company Mattel is looking for a remarkable individual to take on the prestigious role of “Chief UNO Player.”

This sought-after position aims to introduce fans to their latest card game, UNO Quatro.

The lucky candidate selected will be generously compensated with a weekly salary of $4,444 (approximately Rs 3.6 lakh) for four days of work per week, spanning four weeks.

As stated in Mattel’s press release, the Chief UNO Player’s main responsibility will be to engage in four hours of daily gameplay of UNO Quatro. Besides being an expert players, they should possess an outgoing personality and a genuine passion for the UNO brand.

The selected candidate will need to approach strangers, enthusiastically invite them to play the game, and adeptly explain the rules.

The position is based in the vibrant city of New York, adding to the appeal of this extraordinary opportunity.

Ray Adler, Mattel’s vice president and global head of games, couldn’t contain his excitement and conveyed his enthusiasm through the press release.