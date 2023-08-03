Mattel is paying $17,000 to play UNO all day

- Mattel is hiring a “Chief UNO Player” to promote their new game, UNO Quatro.
Toy and entertainment company Mattel is looking for a remarkable individual to take on the prestigious role of “Chief UNO Player.”
This sought-after position aims to introduce fans to their latest card game, UNO Quatro.
The lucky candidate selected will be generously compensated with a weekly salary of $4,444 (approximately Rs 3.6 lakh) for four days of work per week, spanning four weeks.
As stated in Mattel’s press release, the Chief UNO Player’s main responsibility will be to engage in four hours of daily gameplay of UNO Quatro. Besides being an expert players, they should possess an outgoing personality and a genuine passion for the UNO brand.
The selected candidate will need to approach strangers, enthusiastically invite them to play the game, and adeptly explain the rules.
The position is based in the vibrant city of New York, adding to the appeal of this extraordinary opportunity.
Ray Adler, Mattel’s vice president and global head of games, couldn’t contain his excitement and conveyed his enthusiasm through the press release.
He stated, “Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO and, best of all, getting paid while doing it? We’re constantly looking for new ways to engage with UNO fans, and with the nationwide search for the first-ever chief UNO player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before. We’re thrilled to offer this position to the ultimate UNO player who will help us introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world.”
Mattel has set the deadline for applications to August 10 for the coveted role of Chief UNO Player.
The recent success of their Barbie movie, produced by the company’s film division, has inspired Mattel to replicate this triumph by exploring innovative ways to engage with fans across their various toys, games, and brands.
This exceptional opportunity to become the Chief UNO Player presents a thrilling chance for UNO enthusiasts worldwide to be part of Mattel’s exciting and forward-thinking approach to fan engagement.
