Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mattel is paying $17,000 to play UNO all day

Mattel is paying $17,000 to play UNO all day

Articles
Advertisement
Mattel is paying $17,000 to play UNO all day

Mattel is paying $17,000 to play UNO all day

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Mattel is hiring a “Chief UNO Player” to promote their new game, UNO Quatro.
  • The lucky candidate will be paid $4,444 per week to play UNO Quatro for four hours a day.
  • The position is based in New York City and applications are due on August 10.

Toy and entertainment company Mattel is looking for a remarkable individual to take on the prestigious role of “Chief UNO Player.”

This sought-after position aims to introduce fans to their latest card game, UNO Quatro.

Advertisement

The lucky candidate selected will be generously compensated with a weekly salary of $4,444 (approximately Rs 3.6 lakh) for four days of work per week, spanning four weeks.

As stated in Mattel’s press release, the Chief UNO Player’s main responsibility will be to engage in four hours of daily gameplay of UNO Quatro. Besides being an expert players, they should possess an outgoing personality and a genuine passion for the UNO brand.

The selected candidate will need to approach strangers, enthusiastically invite them to play the game, and adeptly explain the rules.

The position is based in the vibrant city of New York, adding to the appeal of this extraordinary opportunity.

Ray Adler, Mattel’s vice president and global head of games, couldn’t contain his excitement and conveyed his enthusiasm through the press release.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He stated, “Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO and, best of all, getting paid while doing it? We’re constantly looking for new ways to engage with UNO fans, and with the nationwide search for the first-ever chief UNO player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before. We’re thrilled to offer this position to the ultimate UNO player who will help us introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mattel has set the deadline for applications to August 10 for the coveted role of Chief UNO Player.

The recent success of their Barbie movie, produced by the company’s film division, has inspired Mattel to replicate this triumph by exploring innovative ways to engage with fans across their various toys, games, and brands.

This exceptional opportunity to become the Chief UNO Player presents a thrilling chance for UNO enthusiasts worldwide to be part of Mattel’s exciting and forward-thinking approach to fan engagement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story