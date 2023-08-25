Advertisement
Edition: English
Meet Altair, the feline with the longest tail in the world

Articles
  • Altair, a cat from Michigan, USA, has the longest tail of any domestic cat in the world.
  • His tail measures 16.07 inches (40.83 cm).
  • He is the half-brother of Cygnus, who previously held the record for the longest tail.

In 2021, a remarkable event unfolded in Michigan, USA, as Altair, a feline resident, etched its name in history by securing the world record for possessing the ‘longest and most luxurious tail’ among domestic cats.

The prestigious Guinness World Records (GWR) spotlighted this achievement, highlighting Altair’s exceptional feat in outdoing the previous record.

Altair, now a five-year-old feline, owned by Dr. William John Powers, weighed around 20 pounds (approximately 9kg).

Notably, the cat boasts a tail measuring an impressive 16.07 inches (40.83 cm), a measurement taken on October 25, 2021.

Given Altair’s continued growth, this tail length might have even surpassed its previous record-setting measurement.

Dr. Powers, the proud owner of Altair, had initially held the record through his cat Cygnus. Unfortunately, Cygnus’ life was tragically cut short in a house fire back in 2017.

In the wake of this loss, Dr. Powers embraced Altair, Cygnus’ half-brother, who has now triumphed in achieving this extraordinary record.

Powers, told GWR, “His brother, Cygnus had the record for the longest tail ever, so genetics certainly played a part. But I’ve had four Guinness World Records title-holding cats now, so I suspect it’s likely at least in part due to the special diet that I designed for them. It was pretty obvious that just like Cygnus, from the time he was a kitten, he had an absurdly long tail, and it just continued to get longer as he aged.”

Guinness World Records reports that despite Altair’s remarkably plush fur on his exceptionally lengthy tail, he experiences minimal shedding.

In actuality, his shedding is limited to the spring and autumn equinoxes, during which he sheds either to shed his winter coat or to ready himself for the upcoming winter coat.

“It’s kind of neat how it works, the length of the day changes how many photons from the sun strike his retina, and that signal tells the brain that the days are shortening or lengthening and that releases hormones which regulate which coat to produce or shed,” said Will to GWR.

