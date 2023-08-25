Meet Altair, the feline with the longest tail in the world

Advertisement Altair, a cat from Michigan, USA, has the longest tail of any domestic cat in the world.

His tail measures 16.07 inches (40.83 cm).

He is the half-brother of Cygnus, who previously held the record for the longest tail.

In 2021, a remarkable event unfolded in Michigan, USA, as Altair, a feline resident, etched its name in history by securing the world record for possessing the ‘longest and most luxurious tail’ among domestic cats.

The prestigious Guinness World Records (GWR) spotlighted this achievement, highlighting Altair’s exceptional feat in outdoing the previous record.

Advertisement

Altair, now a five-year-old feline, owned by Dr. William John Powers, weighed around 20 pounds (approximately 9kg).

Notably, the cat boasts a tail measuring an impressive 16.07 inches (40.83 cm), a measurement taken on October 25, 2021.

Given Altair’s continued growth, this tail length might have even surpassed its previous record-setting measurement.

Dr. Powers, the proud owner of Altair, had initially held the record through his cat Cygnus. Unfortunately, Cygnus’ life was tragically cut short in a house fire back in 2017.

In the wake of this loss, Dr. Powers embraced Altair, Cygnus’ half-brother, who has now triumphed in achieving this extraordinary record.