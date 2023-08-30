Men Attempt 153 Hugs in 1 Minute for World Record

Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush and social media sensation Josh Horton recently joined forces to shatter yet another world record: the most hugs exchanged in a single minute. Rush, known for surpassing over 250 Guinness World Records, and Horton, boasting 30 world record titles on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, united their talents in Los Angeles for this feat.

Their mission? To conquer the record for the most hugs in a minute as a pair. Initially, the record stipulated that participants had to drop their hands to their sides after each hug. However, this requirement was later abolished following Anthony Anderson and Darius Rucker’s achievement of 138 hugs in a Carpool Karaoke episode.

In their spirited attempt, Rush and Horton managed an impressive 163 hugs within the time frame. Nevertheless, a meticulous review of slow-motion footage led them to trim a few from their count. Eventually, a commendable final tally of 153 hugs was submitted to the record-keeping authorities.

This remarkable collaboration showcases the dedication of these record-breaking enthusiasts, highlighting their relentless pursuit of extraordinary achievements.

Take a look at the video below:

