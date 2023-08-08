Advertisement
Mesmerizing Dance Trio Performs to 'Sahiba'

Mesmerizing Dance Trio Performs to ‘Sahiba’

A captivating dance video has once again taken social media by storm. Shared on Instagram by user Aiswarya Rashmi, the video features a group of women performing a soulful routine to the song “Sahiba” from the movie Phillauri, sung by Romy and Pawni Pandey.

The performance showcases three women elegantly dressed in kurtas, dancing on the street. Since its sharing on August 8, the video has garnered over 300,000 views and nearly 40,000 likes, touching the hearts of many.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aiswarya Rashmi (@aiswarya_rashmi)

As dance videos continue to captivate audiences across social media platforms, this particular performance resonates with viewers, demonstrating the power of music and movement to inspire and enchant.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Nicely done! Very smooth.” A second added, “Beautiful choreography! You all are graceful dancers.” A third commented, “Beautiful choreography! Loved how synchronised you all are.” A fourth posted, “Lost count of how many times I’ve rewatched this!” A fifth shared, “This song is so beautiful, and your steps are more beautiful.” A sixth said, “Are you all trained dancers? Very beautiful to watch.” Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

