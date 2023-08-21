Advertisement
Meta warns of firing for ignoring 3-day office rule

Articles
  • Meta employees must work in the office 3 days a week starting September 5.
  • Employees who do not comply could face disciplinary action, up to and including termination.
  • Remote workers can visit the office up to 4 days every 2 months, but only for “clear business reasons.”
Lori Goler, Meta’s Head of HR, introduced a new policy via internal email that employees should be in the office three days a week.

This policy, recently introduced by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, includes a cautionary note for employees who do not comply with this revised guideline for returning to the office.

Lori Goler, Meta’s head of human resources, issued an email informing employees that “beginning September 5, people assigned to an office will need to spend at least 3 days per week in person to foster healthy relationships and strong collaboration,” reports the New York Post.

The article elaborated that every month, managers will assess the attendance records of employees and subsequently engage with those who do not fulfill the stipulated criteria.

Persistent breaches of the rule will result in potential consequences, ranging from a reduction in [email protected] rating to the possibility of termination if the issue remains unresolved.

This updated policy pertains to employees who have been allocated office space. However, individuals designated as “remote workers” have been advised not to exceed a maximum of “4 days every 2 months” for in-office visits, and only when a “clear business reason” necessitates their presence.

“We believe that distributed work will continue to be important in the future, particularly as our technology improves. In the near term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we’re being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement, reports the New York Post.

Following public statements by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg extolling the advantages of in-office work, the internal communication was promptly issued, as reported by Insider.

