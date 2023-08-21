Meta warns of firing for ignoring 3-day office rule

The article elaborated that every month, managers will assess the attendance records of employees and subsequently engage with those who do not fulfill the stipulated criteria.

Persistent breaches of the rule will result in potential consequences, ranging from a reduction in [email protected] rating to the possibility of termination if the issue remains unresolved.

This updated policy pertains to employees who have been allocated office space. However, individuals designated as “remote workers” have been advised not to exceed a maximum of “4 days every 2 months” for in-office visits, and only when a “clear business reason” necessitates their presence.