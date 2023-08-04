Advertisement
Mia Khalifa’s Marriage Advice Sparks Fury

Mia Khalifa’s Marriage Advice Sparks Fury

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has ignited a firestorm of controversy with her candid views on marriage and divorce. Taking to TikTok, Mia declared that marriage is not sacred and encouraged her female followers to leave their partners if they feel unfulfilled in the relationship.

Sharing her own marital history, Mia revealed she had been married twice and engaged once before, but the relationships eventually ended. She stressed that people should not be afraid to walk away if they are unhappy and not gaining anything from the commitment.

'We should not be afraid to leave these me.'

'If you feel like you’re not getting anything from that commitment and you’re trying, you got to go. You got to go.'

Her comments quickly garnered attention, with some criticizing her advice, questioning her suitability to speak on marriage matters given her background in adult entertainment.

Despite the backlash, some defended Mia’s right to voice her opinions, pointing out that personal experiences can lead to valuable insights. Mia appeared unfazed by the criticism, responding with humor to a post about her fiancé, calling him her “future ex-husband.”

Some people have jumped to Mia's defence

The conversation sparked by Mia’s words has brought to the forefront a debate about marriage, commitment, and individual happiness, with strong opinions on both sides.

