Michigan Home Listed for $1: Is It the World’s Cheapest?

A ranch-style house with two bedrooms is currently listed for sale in Michigan at the price of only one dollar.
The listing, hosted on Zillow’s website, highlights the property’s two bedrooms and single bathroom. Heating is provided through a forced air system utilizing natural gas.
The interior living space spans 724 square feet, and the house was built in 1956, featuring an asphalt roof.
“Introducing the “World’s Cheapest Home!” in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! ?????,” read the overview for the house.
“Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it’s a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime,” read the overview further.
“Step inside and experience the thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as you discover every nook and cranny that’s begging for your creative touch. The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it’s not leaking yet—it’s just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it,” wrote realtor Christopher Hubel in the description.
“Imagine a garden so wild, even Mother Nature would raise an eyebrow. The overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds lend an air of mystery, inviting local critters for an impromptu garden party,” said the description.
In the meantime, realtor Hubel anticipates that once offers are submitted by prospective buyers, the house could potentially secure a deal ranging from $45,000 to $50,000 for his client.
Hubel conveyed to Crain’s Detroit Business that undertaking the house renovation independently would probably entail an expense of approximately $20,000.
However, if the buyer opted to enlist the services of a company for the renovation, the cost could be in the vicinity of $45,000.
“I’ve wanted to do this for years. A property will always find its true market value unless you overprice it. This is a chance to show that,” Hubel told Crain’s of the $1 asking price.
The deadline to submit the offer is 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.
