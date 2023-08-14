MiG-23 crashes at Thunder Over Michigan air show, pilot ejects safely

Jet crashes at Thunder Over Michigan air show.

The pilot and passenger eject safely.

The aircraft crashes into the parking lot.

On Sunday afternoon, during the Thunder Over Michigan air show, a jet crash occurred, resulting in a fortunate escape for two individuals.

While the jet was flying over a residential area, both the pilot and the passenger successfully ejected from the aircraft and deployed their parachutes.

Following a safe landing, both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Fortunately, they were assessed and found to have incurred no significant injuries.

The pair who used parachutes to exit the aircraft ultimately landed in Belleville Lake, according to information provided to CNN by the Federal Aviation Administration.