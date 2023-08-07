MIT Grad’s AI-Generated LinkedIn Pic Sets New Standard

An Asian MIT graduate used an AI image editor to create a professional portrait for her LinkedIn profile.

The AI tool drastically transformed her appearance, giving her fairer skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Wang shared the picture on social media and sparked a conversation about AI bias and inclusivity.

Rona Wang, a 24-year-old Asian MIT graduate, decided to use an AI image editor to create a professional portrait for her LinkedIn profile.

To enhance her headshot to appear more “professional,” she was shocked by the outcome. The AI tool drastically transformed her appearance, giving her fairer skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes, which was not at all what she had anticipated.