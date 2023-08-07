Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
MIT Grad’s AI-Generated LinkedIn Pic Sets New Standard

MIT Grad’s AI-Generated LinkedIn Pic Sets New Standard

Articles
Advertisement
MIT Grad’s AI-Generated LinkedIn Pic Sets New Standard

MIT Grad’s AI-Generated LinkedIn Pic Sets New Standard

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • An Asian MIT graduate used an AI image editor to create a professional portrait for her LinkedIn profile.
  • The AI tool drastically transformed her appearance, giving her fairer skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes.
  • Wang shared the picture on social media and sparked a conversation about AI bias and inclusivity.
Advertisement

Rona Wang, a 24-year-old Asian MIT graduate, decided to use an AI image editor to create a professional portrait for her LinkedIn profile.

To enhance her headshot to appear more “professional,” she was shocked by the outcome. The AI tool drastically transformed her appearance, giving her fairer skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes, which was not at all what she had anticipated.

Advertisement

Wang shared the picture on social media platform X and wrote, “was trying to get a LinkedIn profile photo with AI editing and this is what it gave me.”

Advertisement

In the original photograph, Wang was seen wearing a maroon MIT sweatshirt.

When she uploaded this image to the AI tool, she instructed it to create a professional LinkedIn profile photo for her, specifying that it should enhance the girl’s appearance from the original picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Much to her surprise, the AI tool completely transformed her appearance, resulting in a fairer complexion, dark blonde hair, and blue eyes. In essence, the photo editor had changed her into a white woman.

Advertisement

Despite her initial amusement at the result, Wang expressed her satisfaction at the conversation it sparked on the issue of AI bias and inclusivity within this emerging technology. “My initial reaction upon seeing the result was amusement. However, I’m glad to see that this has catalyzed a larger conversation around AI bias and who is or isn’t included in this new wave of technology,” Ms. Wang told Insider.

Ms. Wang added, “I haven’t obtained any satisfactory outcomes from AI photo generators or editors yet, so, for now, I’ll have to forgo a new LinkedIn profile photo.”

Advertisement

The tweet sharing her experience also caught the attention of Playground AI’s founder, Suhail Doshi.

Advertisement

Doshi responded by saying, “The models aren’t instructable like that, so it’ll pick any generic thing based on the prompt. Unfortunately, they’re not smart enough. I am more than happy to assist you in obtaining a result, but it requires more effort compared to something like ChatGPT.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments section below.
Advertisement

Also Read

Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse
Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse

Viral video shows car plunging into crater in China after bridge collapses...

 

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story