Mom’s Inspiring Words for Daughter After Failing Math Exam

A heartwarming story of a mother’s unwavering support for her daughter has taken the internet by storm. The incident, shared by X user Zainab on what was formerly known as Twitter, has captured the hearts of many.

Zainab posted about discovering her sixth-grade math notebook, where her mother had penned encouraging notes beside disappointing test scores. The standout moment was when Zainab scored zero out of 15 on a math test, and her mother wrote, “Dear, it is so courageous to own this result.”

Take a look at the post below:

found my grade 6 math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me! pic.twitter.com/AEJc3tUQon Advertisement — zainab (Taylor’s version) (@zaibannn) August 25, 2023

Zainab’s subsequent tweet revealed the profound impact of her mother’s words. She shared that she not only continued to study math but even found enjoyment in it up to her A levels, achieving good scores. She attributed this positive trajectory to her mother’s approach of not shaming her for failures.

Posted on August 25, the story has since garnered over 77,000 views and nearly 1,300 likes. Zainab’s experience struck a chord with many, prompting a flood of reactions and comments. This viral incident serves as a powerful reminder of the immense influence that parental encouragement and acceptance can have on a child’s growth and success.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “This is precious.” A second added, “That’s why mother is the best teacher, guide, friend, and philosopher in life. Your mother deserves all the respect for her positive approach to her child. Stay blessed!”

“This is so cute I’m sobbing,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “This made my day. Thanks so much for sharing.” A fifth commented, “Oh my God, love this so much.”

