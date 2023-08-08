Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
MrBeast’s 7 Days Stranded at Sea Video Breaks YouTube Record

MrBeast’s 7 Days Stranded at Sea Video Breaks YouTube Record

Articles
Advertisement
MrBeast’s 7 Days Stranded at Sea Video Breaks YouTube Record

MrBeast’s 7 Days Stranded at Sea Video Breaks YouTube Record

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • MrBeast’s new video “7 Days Stranded At Sea” has gotten over 46 million views in 24 hours.
  • This breaks the world record for most views in 24 hours for a non-music video.
  • As of August 8, the video has over 74 million views.
Advertisement

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, renowned as MrBeast, has asserted that his latest video, titled “7 Days Stranded At Sea,” has achieved a remarkable feat by garnering over 46 million views within 24 hours.

In this video, MrBeast and his companions showcase their survival strategies while stranded on a raft in the open sea.

MrBeast’s enthusiasm is evident as he shares his excitement about the video’s reception and boldly proclaims that he has broken the world record for the most-watched non-music video within a 24-hour timeframe.

Guinness World Records has also responded to his assertion.

Advertisement

“New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a nonmusic video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos! I’ll never take you all for granted,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot on Twitter.

MrBeast replied to his tweet and wrote, “Also, I don’t ever want to hear I only get views because I give away money.

Advertisement

We broke the world record with me and my friends suffering and cracking jokes lol.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shortly after, the renowned authority on unique records and accomplishments, Guinness World Records (GWR), responded to MrBeast’s announcement by sharing his post and humorously suggesting, “We better have our number experts take a look at this, don’t you think?”

Simultaneously, it’s important to note that Guinness World Records is recognized for its rigorous practice of thoroughly validating each record before granting official approval to any assertion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

As of August 8, the YouTube video from MrBeast has accumulated a staggering 74 million views.

On July 5, MrBeast achieved a historic milestone by becoming the inaugural individual to amass one million followers on Threads shortly after the app was introduced.

On November 17, 2022, he shattered the record for the “highest number of subscribers for an individual male on YouTube,” boasting an impressive subscriber count of 112,193,139.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Boss’s reaction to employee fainting at work causes stir
Boss’s reaction to employee fainting at work causes stir

The woman faints at work, the boss calls her unprofessional. The boss...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story