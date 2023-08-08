MrBeast’s 7 Days Stranded at Sea Video Breaks YouTube Record

MrBeast’s new video “7 Days Stranded At Sea” has gotten over 46 million views in 24 hours.

This breaks the world record for most views in 24 hours for a non-music video.

As of August 8, the video has over 74 million views.

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, renowned as MrBeast, has asserted that his latest video, titled “7 Days Stranded At Sea,” has achieved a remarkable feat by garnering over 46 million views within 24 hours.

In this video, MrBeast and his companions showcase their survival strategies while stranded on a raft in the open sea.

MrBeast’s enthusiasm is evident as he shares his excitement about the video’s reception and boldly proclaims that he has broken the world record for the most-watched non-music video within a 24-hour timeframe.

Guinness World Records has also responded to his assertion.