MrBeast’s 7 Days Stranded at Sea Video Breaks YouTube Record

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, renowned as MrBeast, has asserted that his latest video, titled “7 Days Stranded At Sea,” has achieved a remarkable feat by garnering over 46 million views within 24 hours.
In this video, MrBeast and his companions showcase their survival strategies while stranded on a raft in the open sea.
MrBeast’s enthusiasm is evident as he shares his excitement about the video’s reception and boldly proclaims that he has broken the world record for the most-watched non-music video within a 24-hour timeframe.
Guinness World Records has also responded to his assertion.
“New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a nonmusic video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos! I’ll never take you all for granted,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot on Twitter.
MrBeast replied to his tweet and wrote, “Also, I don’t ever want to hear I only get views because I give away money.
We broke the world record with me and my friends suffering and cracking jokes lol.”
