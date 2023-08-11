Nagaland Minister Shares Video of Sustainable Bamboo Washbasin

Bamboo washbasin goes viral for its visual appeal and impressive functionality.

The bamboo washbasin highlighted in the video combines both visual appeal and impressive functionality.

The water flows seamlessly through the bamboo structure, which is equipped with wooden stoppers to regulate the flow.

This video, shared by Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, showcases an extraordinary example of innovation and eco-friendliness.

The washbasin, crafted entirely from bamboo, underscores the material’s remarkable durability and adaptability.