Nagaland Minister Shares Video of Sustainable Bamboo Washbasin

Anil Agarwal, Ryan Reynolds Team Up to Fight Child Hunger
Anil Agarwal and Ryan Reynolds met to discuss child welfare initiatives. Reynolds...
The bamboo washbasin highlighted in the video combines both visual appeal and impressive functionality.
The water flows seamlessly through the bamboo structure, which is equipped with wooden stoppers to regulate the flow.
This video, shared by Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, showcases an extraordinary example of innovation and eco-friendliness.
The washbasin, crafted entirely from bamboo, underscores the material’s remarkable durability and adaptability.
The video, originally posted on the minister’s Twitter account, was with an inspiring caption, “Dekha hai kahi aisa (Have you seen this anywhere else?)”
देखा है कहीं ऐसा?
🎥: ontheground.with.sai pic.twitter.com/SxBzMzgEjv
— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 10, 2023
Presented in the video is a bamboo washbasin that excels not only in its visual charm but also in its exceptional functionality.
Water cascades effortlessly through the bamboo structure, making its exit through meticulously placed orifices fitted with wooden plugs.
Enhancing its utility, the basin is thoughtfully furnished with hand soap and a towel, underscoring the significance of maintaining hand hygiene.
This viral video stands as a shining example of the inventive prowess and resourceful spirit embodied by the Nagaland community.
Moreover, it underscores the promising prospects of bamboo as a viable and eco-conscious substitute for conventional building materials.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.