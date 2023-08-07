New Optical Illusion Requires You to Close Your Eyes

Advertisement
Articles
An intriguing optical illusion has recently gone viral on social media, leaving many baffled. As shared by user Rishi Draws on Instagram, this illusion can only be perceived with closed eyes.

The video begins with the artist explaining his inspiration from the film Barbie and his creation of an optical illusion featuring his favorite character, Ken.

The illusion consists of an image of Ken drawn on an iPad, and the key to unlocking it lies in focusing on a specific dot within the image.

After concentrating on the dot, the viewer is instructed to close their eyes, and the hidden image of Ken magically appears in their mind’s eye.

The mechanics behind this unique phenomenon continue to spark curiosity among those who encounter it online.

In the caption of the post, Rishi Draws wrote, “Mind Blowing Barbie Movie Optical Illusion! Who was your favorite character from the movie?”

Watch this unique optical illusion here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rishi Draws (@rishi.draws)

Since its posting on August 5, this intriguing post has garnered over 6.1 million views and has been met with numerous likes and comments from viewers.

Check out what people are saying about this optical illusion here:

An individual wrote, “Oh God every time I blink, I see him now.” A second commented, “I think my eyes are broken, I can’t stop seeing Ken!” A third shared, “I did it! It was more of a long squint than blinking that helped me see it!” A fourth posted, “Ryan Gosling is now imprinted in my retina, thanks!” A fifth added, “How did you do that? I mean I’m serious that was fricking Ryan Glossing in my eyes.” A sixth posted, “It’s like developing a little photo in your head.” A seventh expressed, “This was such a cool experience, thank you!” An eight said, “Yes! It worked! How cool is that?”

