New Optical Illusion Requires You to Close Your Eyes

New optical illusion goes viral: Can you see Ken with your eyes closed?

An intriguing optical illusion has recently gone viral on social media, leaving many baffled. As shared by user Rishi Draws on Instagram, this illusion can only be perceived with closed eyes.

The video begins with the artist explaining his inspiration from the film Barbie and his creation of an optical illusion featuring his favorite character, Ken.

The illusion consists of an image of Ken drawn on an iPad, and the key to unlocking it lies in focusing on a specific dot within the image.

After concentrating on the dot, the viewer is instructed to close their eyes, and the hidden image of Ken magically appears in their mind’s eye.

The mechanics behind this unique phenomenon continue to spark curiosity among those who encounter it online.