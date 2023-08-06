New Search for Loch Ness Beast: Monster Hunters Wanted

The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is organizing what they call the biggest search for the legendary Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. They are inviting “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in the weekend search on August 26 and 27. Using modern technology, including drones with thermal imaging capabilities, they aim to explore the waters in a way that has never been done before.

The Loch Ness Monster, affectionately known as “Nessie,” has fascinated people worldwide since the 1930s when a hotel manager reported spotting a “water beast” in the loch. The enduring fascination has led to numerous hoaxes and eyewitness accounts. Various theories about Nessie’s existence range from it being a prehistoric marine reptile to giant eels or even swimming circus elephants.

During the upcoming search, the team will deploy drones with infrared cameras to capture thermal images of the water from the air. A hydrophone will also be used to detect acoustic signals under the water. Volunteers will be trained to spot any movements or breaks in the water and record their findings.

The Loch Ness Centre hopes this effort will inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and contribute to the enduring mystery that has captivated people worldwide for decades.

