Edition: English
New Snake Species Named After Harrison Ford Found in Peru

Articles
A new snake species has been christened “Tachymenoides harrisonfordi” in honor of actor Harrison Ford’s dedication to conservation efforts. Discovered in the jungles of Otishi National Park, Peru, in May 2022, the reptile measures 40 cm (16 inches) and boasts a yellowish-brown hue with black spots, a black belly, and copper eyes. It was confirmed as a distinct species recently.

Renowned biologist Edgar Lehr and his team led the discovery, naming the snake after Ford due to his active involvement in environmental causes. Lehr revealed that Ford’s consent was obtained through consultations with Conservation International, an NGO. The snake’s habitat, accessible solely by helicopter, posed a challenge, taking seven days to locate.

Although harmless to adults, the snake displays prowess in hunting toads and lizards. Lehr collaborated with researchers from San Marcos National University, Florida International University, and Illinois Wesleyan University. The findings were published in the German Journal of Herpetology, underscoring the significance of this intriguing discovery.

