Edition: English
Edition: English

New Zealand’s Avian Beauty Contest Features Extinct Birds

New Zealand’s annual Bird of the Year competition has taken a unique turn as organizers aim to draw attention to Extinct birds. Forest & Bird, the environmental group responsible for the contest, has included five extinct species on this year’s ballot, which will crown New Zealand’s most popular feathered friend of the last 100 years, even if they no longer exist.

The lineup includes the iconic huia, a songster last seen in 1907, and the laughing owl, or ‘whekau,’ whose shrieks were officially heard for the last time in 1914. Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki hopes the inclusion of these extinct birds will spark conversations about the plight of endangered species and New Zealand’s devastating extinction record.

With 75 species on the ticket, voters will have the opportunity to support their favorite birds, extinct or living, and raise awareness about the pressing need for conservation efforts. The voting period runs from the end of October until November 12, with the winner announcement set for the following day.

