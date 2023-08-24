Advertisement
date 2023-08-24
News Anchor’s Hilarious Slip of Tongue Leaves Viewers in Stitches

News Anchor’s Hilarious Slip of Tongue Leaves Viewers in Stitches

  • Gareth Barlow mistakenly says “I am watching” instead of “You are watching” during a live broadcast.
  • The video of the blunder has gone viral on social media, with over 875,000 views.
  • Viewers found the mistake amusing, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

A clip of an inadvertent verbal mishap by a news anchor Gareth Barlow has rapidly spread across social media platforms.

The recording was posted by BBC host Gareth Barlow on X (previously known as Twitter).

Within the footage, Barlow can be observed fixing his gaze on the camera, poised to initiate a segment.

Instead of saying the usual “You are watching”, he says “I am watching” by mistake. His reaction upon realizing his mistake is quite amusing.

“Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news,” Gareth captioned the funny video.

Take a look:

After being uploaded, the video has amassed close to 875,000 views, and the view count is consistently on the rise.

Numerous Twitter users shared their reactions to the video. “You are ‘kind of technically’ watching the news. I mean you’re watching the packages and responding to output so you’re right. Been one of those days. At least it’s not the tech having one of those days (which is the worse option),” wrote one user.

 An honest but amusing mistake!
Also Read

Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled
Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled

The paraglider's parachute cords get tangled, forcing him to deploy an emergency...

