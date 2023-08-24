News Anchor’s Hilarious Slip of Tongue Leaves Viewers in Stitches

Man narrowly escapes death after parachute ropes get tangled
A clip of an inadvertent verbal mishap by a news anchor Gareth Barlow has rapidly spread across social media platforms.
The recording was posted by BBC host Gareth Barlow on X (previously known as Twitter).
Within the footage, Barlow can be observed fixing his gaze on the camera, poised to initiate a segment.
Instead of saying the usual “You are watching”, he says “I am watching” by mistake. His reaction upon realizing his mistake is quite amusing.
“Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news,” Gareth captioned the funny video.
Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news… pic.twitter.com/l40jGHhrHK
— Gareth Barlow (@GarethBarlow) August 20, 2023
After being uploaded, the video has amassed close to 875,000 views, and the view count is consistently on the rise.
Numerous Twitter users shared their reactions to the video. “You are ‘kind of technically’ watching the news. I mean you’re watching the packages and responding to output so you’re right. Been one of those days. At least it’s not the tech having one of those days (which is the worse option),” wrote one user.
