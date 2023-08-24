News Anchor’s Hilarious Slip of Tongue Leaves Viewers in Stitches

Advertisement Gareth Barlow mistakenly says “I am watching” instead of “You are watching” during a live broadcast.

The video of the blunder has gone viral on social media, with over 875,000 views.

Viewers found the mistake amusing, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

A clip of an inadvertent verbal mishap by a news anchor Gareth Barlow has rapidly spread across social media platforms.

The recording was posted by BBC host Gareth Barlow on X (previously known as Twitter).

Within the footage, Barlow can be observed fixing his gaze on the camera, poised to initiate a segment.

Instead of saying the usual “You are watching”, he says “I am watching” by mistake. His reaction upon realizing his mistake is quite amusing.

“Can someone please remind me who’s watching the news,” Gareth captioned the funny video.