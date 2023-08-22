Nightmare-Like Sea Creature with Sharp Teeth Discovered

Craig Evans from the UK recently startled social media users by sharing an image of a nightmarish sea creature that could easily be mistaken for a horror movie prop.

The unsettling photo captures the creature’s wide-open mouth, filled with rows of sharp teeth along its mouth and throat – a sight sending shivers down spines. The creature responsible for the eerie image is known as a sea lamprey.

In the caption of the post, Evans wrote, “I found this dead ‘Sea Lamprey’ while fishing for sea trout in a West Wales river. These wonders of nature spawn in freshwater and feed on tiny algae and microorganisms until they migrate to the sea to prey on larger fish. Its fearsome mouth attaches itself to the side of the fish and sucks its blood etc. This one was around two feet in length and weighed around a kilo.”

He further added, “I’ve seen many of these over the years, and the only mammal that eats them are otters and then only the last few inches of its tail. These ancient species of jawless fish are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.”

Take a look at the post below:

Evans’ post, uploaded six days ago, has amassed over 600 likes and garnered numerous comments. The image serves as a reminder of the mysteries lurking beneath the ocean’s surface, sparking fascination and unease alike among online observers.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “The creature from my nightmare.” A second added, “Wowzers! That is a beast! I didn’t know these existed here! Incredible!” Another posted, “This is so cool! Nature is amazing.” “That’s my nightmares sorted for tonight then,” shared a fourth. A fifth commented, “What in the devilish nightmare of hell is this?”

