Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3

Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3

Articles
Advertisement
Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3

Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • 4 babies in Odisha were named Chandrayaan after the successful Moon landing.
  • Parents inspired by India’s feat, finalize names in 21 days.
  • The babies were born on Wednesday evening at Kendrapara district hospital.
Advertisement

Following the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s robotic lander, Vikram, near the moon’s south pole, four newborns in Odisha’s Kendrapara district were named ‘Chandrayaan’.

Among these infants, three are boys and one is a girl. The parents of these babies, who were born on Wednesday evening at Kendrapara district hospital, shared their immense joy about the synchronicity of their children’s births with the milestone lunar achievement.

Advertisement

Pravat Mallick, the father of one of the babies, said, “It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

In adherence to local customs, it is customary to name newborns on the 21st day after their birth, following a ceremonial puja. Ranu, who is a mother among the parents, conveyed their intention to propose naming their baby boy in honor of Chandrayaan, by tradition.

She also indicated that names like “Chandra” or “Luna,” which share a similar meaning with Chandrayaan, a term denoting a lunar-bound vehicle, could be under consideration. The ultimate decision on the name will be reached during the 21st-day puja.

In addition to Pravat Mallick and his spouse Ranu, three other couples – Durga Mandal, Joshnyarani Bal, and Bebina Sethi – all hailing from different villages within Kendrapara district, also celebrated the arrival of their newborns on the same notable day.

Among these infants, Durga’s child is a girl, while the remaining two are boys.

Anjana Sahoo, the head nurse at Kendrapara government hospital, shared that all the recent mothers expressed keenness towards naming their babies in tribute to Chandrayaan.

Advertisement

She also recounted instances from the past where infants were named after cyclones that had impacted the coastal district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dr. P K Praharaj, the Additional District Medical Officer of the hospital, mentioned that the parents feel privileged as their children were born during this historic moment of India’s Moon mission. “They want to celebrate India’s feat in the Moon mission by naming babies after Chandrayaan,” he added.

Also Read

British Man Saves Giant Spider with Online Group’s Aid
British Man Saves Giant Spider with Online Group’s Aid

Posts spider picture on British Spider Identification Facebook group for help. Group...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story