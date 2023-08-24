Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3

In adherence to local customs, it is customary to name newborns on the 21st day after their birth, following a ceremonial puja. Ranu, who is a mother among the parents, conveyed their intention to propose naming their baby boy in honor of Chandrayaan, by tradition.

She also indicated that names like “Chandra” or “Luna,” which share a similar meaning with Chandrayaan, a term denoting a lunar-bound vehicle, could be under consideration. The ultimate decision on the name will be reached during the 21st-day puja.

In addition to Pravat Mallick and his spouse Ranu, three other couples – Durga Mandal, Joshnyarani Bal, and Bebina Sethi – all hailing from different villages within Kendrapara district, also celebrated the arrival of their newborns on the same notable day.

Among these infants, Durga’s child is a girl, while the remaining two are boys.

Anjana Sahoo, the head nurse at Kendrapara government hospital, shared that all the recent mothers expressed keenness towards naming their babies in tribute to Chandrayaan.

She also recounted instances from the past where infants were named after cyclones that had impacted the coastal district.