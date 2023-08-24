Odisha babies born on historic day named after Chandrayaan-3

British Man Saves Giant Spider with Online Group’s Aid
Following the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s robotic lander, Vikram, near the moon’s south pole, four newborns in Odisha’s Kendrapara district were named ‘Chandrayaan’.
Among these infants, three are boys and one is a girl. The parents of these babies, who were born on Wednesday evening at Kendrapara district hospital, shared their immense joy about the synchronicity of their children’s births with the milestone lunar achievement.
Pravat Mallick, the father of one of the babies, said, “It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission.”
In adherence to local customs, it is customary to name newborns on the 21st day after their birth, following a ceremonial puja. Ranu, who is a mother among the parents, conveyed their intention to propose naming their baby boy in honor of Chandrayaan, by tradition.
She also indicated that names like “Chandra” or “Luna,” which share a similar meaning with Chandrayaan, a term denoting a lunar-bound vehicle, could be under consideration. The ultimate decision on the name will be reached during the 21st-day puja.
In addition to Pravat Mallick and his spouse Ranu, three other couples – Durga Mandal, Joshnyarani Bal, and Bebina Sethi – all hailing from different villages within Kendrapara district, also celebrated the arrival of their newborns on the same notable day.
Among these infants, Durga’s child is a girl, while the remaining two are boys.
Anjana Sahoo, the head nurse at Kendrapara government hospital, shared that all the recent mothers expressed keenness towards naming their babies in tribute to Chandrayaan.
She also recounted instances from the past where infants were named after cyclones that had impacted the coastal district.
Dr. P K Praharaj, the Additional District Medical Officer of the hospital, mentioned that the parents feel privileged as their children were born during this historic moment of India’s Moon mission. “They want to celebrate India’s feat in the Moon mission by naming babies after Chandrayaan,” he added.
