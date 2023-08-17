Oetzi the Iceman’s DNA Traced to Modern-Day Turkey

Oetzi the Iceman, the famed glacier mummy discovered in the Italian Alps, has unveiled new secrets through DNA analysis. Recent research, published in the journal Cell Genomics, reveals Oetzi’s ancestry traced back to farmers in present-day Turkey. Contrary to prior assumptions, the study discloses that Oetzi had darker skin and less hair on his head.

Frozen for over 5,000 years after being fatally shot with an arrow, Oetzi’s remarkably preserved body was found in 1991. The updated genome, extracted from his hip bone, provides fresh insights into his history. The findings challenge previous notions of his appearance, with the new analysis aligning more closely with his present mummy state.

Albert Zink, head of the Institute for Mummy Studies at Eurac Research, notes that Oetzi’s lineage points to an isolated Alpine population. Surprisingly, his ancestry is mainly attributed to Anatolian farmers, constituting 92% of his genetic makeup, a departure from the typical European gene mixture.

Furthermore, Oetzi’s genome indicates an elevated susceptibility to obesity and diabetes. This research emphasizes the evolving landscape of ancient DNA analysis and its ability to reshape our understanding of prehistoric individuals.

