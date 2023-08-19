Old Streets Uncovered in Warsaw, Revealing Past

During the construction of Warsaw’s upcoming Central Square, a significant relic of the city’s history emerged as workers uncovered remnants of long-buried streets. Scheduled for completion next year, the Central Square project aims to create a modern, green space in the city center while preserving echoes of its past.

The Palace of Culture, an iconic Socialist Realist skyscraper, stands tall nearby as a testament to the city’s past. The square’s development has led to the discovery of Zlota Street’s foundations, including tram tracks and paving stones, buried 1.5 meters beneath the surface.

A stone platform once used by communist officials to observe military parades poses a dilemma for developers. Beneath this platform, rooms were utilized by communist dignitaries and later served as a nightclub in the 1990s after communism’s fall. While the future of these spaces remains uncertain, city officials aim to strike a balance between preserving historical heritage and creating a modern square that captures Warsaw’s dynamic essence.

Check out the pictures below:

