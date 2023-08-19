Old Streets Uncovered in Warsaw, Revealing Past

2000 bees evacuated from a restaurant in Times Square, New York
A large bee colony was gently evacuated from a restaurant in Times...
During the construction of Warsaw’s upcoming Central Square, a significant relic of the city’s history emerged as workers uncovered remnants of long-buried streets. Scheduled for completion next year, the Central Square project aims to create a modern, green space in the city center while preserving echoes of its past.
The Palace of Culture, an iconic Socialist Realist skyscraper, stands tall nearby as a testament to the city’s past. The square’s development has led to the discovery of Zlota Street’s foundations, including tram tracks and paving stones, buried 1.5 meters beneath the surface.
A stone platform once used by communist officials to observe military parades poses a dilemma for developers. Beneath this platform, rooms were utilized by communist dignitaries and later served as a nightclub in the 1990s after communism’s fall. While the future of these spaces remains uncertain, city officials aim to strike a balance between preserving historical heritage and creating a modern square that captures Warsaw’s dynamic essence.
Check out the pictures below:
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.