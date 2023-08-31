Advertisement
Once-in-a-decade Super Blue Moon: See the stunning photos

Articles
Once-in-a-decade Super Blue Moon: See the stunning photos

  • Skywatchers around the world were mesmerized by the stunning sight of the Super Blue Moon.
  • Despite its name, the moon did not appear blue, but rather a shade of orange.
  • People flocked to social media to share photos of this rare and awe-inspiring sight.
Skywatchers around the world were mesmerized by the stunning sight of the Super Blue Moon on the night of August 30 and the early morning of August 31.

Despite its name, the moon did not appear blue, but rather a shade of orange. As the Super Blue Moon illuminated the night sky, people flocked to social media to share photos of this rare and awe-inspiring sight.

Take a look at what Nasa tweeted about the Super Blue Moon:

Check out some of the breathtaking images of Super Blue Moon here:

Photographer Rami Ammoun shared incredible pics of the Super Blue Moon that he captured from Glen Allen, VA, USA.

Photographer Anas Bin Saeed captured stunning images of the Super Blue Moon from his lenses and shared them online.

The photos show the moon in all its glory, appearing larger and brighter than usual. Bin Saeed took the photos from his rooftop in Karachi, Pakistan.

Here’s what this individual posted.

Another person shared a photo of the Super Blue Moon taken over the river Tyne’s South Pier. The photo shows the moon rising over the pier, its reflection shimmering on the water. The pier is a popular spot for fishing and sightseeing, and it offers a perfect vantage point for capturing this rare celestial event.

An X user from Punjab in Pakistan shared stunning images of this celestial event.

A full moon usually appears in the sky every 29 days. However, some months may have two full moons because the number of days in a month can vary.

A blue moon is a rare occurrence that happens about once every two and a half years. In 2018, skywatchers were lucky enough to see two blue moons in two months, one of which was a lunar eclipse.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. This makes the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.

A superblue moon is a rare event that happens when a blue moon coincides with a supermoon. The next super blue moon will occur in January and March of 2037.

