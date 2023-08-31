Once-in-a-decade Super Blue Moon: See the stunning photos

Advertisement

A full moon usually appears in the sky every 29 days. However, some months may have two full moons because the number of days in a month can vary.

A blue moon is a rare occurrence that happens about once every two and a half years. In 2018, skywatchers were lucky enough to see two blue moons in two months, one of which was a lunar eclipse.

Advertisement

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. This makes the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.

A superblue moon is a rare event that happens when a blue moon coincides with a supermoon. The next super blue moon will occur in January and March of 2037.

Also Read Jawan trailer: Netizens can’t stop raving about SRK’s intense avatar Jawan trailer released garners over 2 million views in an hour. Netizens...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.