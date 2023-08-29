‘Oppenheimer Dosa’ Trends as Netizens React to Viral Barbie Dosa

A recent Instagram video featuring a man crafting a vibrant “Barbie dosa” has set social media abuzz, evoking a spectrum of reactions from viewers. The viral video, posted by user Lakshay, has triggered both fascination and incredulity among netizens.

The video showcases the process of creating the colorful culinary creation, which Lakshay humorously termed “Beetroot dosa.” The footage captures the man expertly spreading a pink-tinted batter onto a sizzling pan, then layering the same hued filling with precision. The culinary spectacle culminates with the dosa being elegantly presented on a banana leaf, accompanied by an assortment of chutneys, ranging from mint and tomato to coconut.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted on August 14, the video swiftly gained viral status, amassing an impressive 12 million views and counting. The captivating display of culinary artistry has spurred a flood of reactions, with enthusiasts and skeptics alike filling the comments section to share their diverse viewpoints on this vivid food innovation.

Check out the responses below:

“I want to eat Oppenheimer dosa,” posted an individual. Another added, “My love for dosa ends here!” “But why?” exclaimed a third. A fourth wrote, “Cough syrup dosa.”

After viewing the video, a unanimous reaction of ‘yuck’ was expressed by many. One person even humorously proposed preparing the ‘Oppenheimer dosa’ by intentionally overcooking it.

