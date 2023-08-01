Oppenheimer Goes Bollywood: AI-Generated Pics Amaze

Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” has garnered worldwide attention for its portrayal of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his profound impact on history. Praise has flooded social media for the film’s gripping storyline, impressive cinematography, and stellar direction. To add a touch of Bollywood magic to the mix, Instagram page Psychedelic Art shared a series of AI-generated pictures featuring top Bollywood actors as characters in “Oppenheimer.”

The pictures depict stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Anupam Kher in the roles of Oppenheimer and his associates. Created using the AI tool Midjourney, these images present an intriguing fusion of Hollywood’s historical drama with Bollywood’s charismatic stars.

Psychedelic Art’s caption highlighted the potential for a cinematic masterpiece under Christopher Nolan’s direction, showcasing the brilliance of Oppenheimer’s scientific mind and the talents of the Indian film industry.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

Since its posting on July 22, the pictures have garnered over 1,700 likes, sparking excitement and appreciation from fans in the comments section.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

An individual wrote, “Your Einstein is epic.” A second commented, “Try Randeep Hooda as Oppenheimer.” A third shared, “Shah Rukh Khan is perfect.”

“This is so so cool. Love your art, love your work, and the fine details. Though I think someone other than SRK could make a better Oppenheimer. But Shah Rukh ji is good too.”

Also Read AI-Generated Cover Letter Mishap Goes Viral Tweet garners over 840,000 likes and sparks reactions. Highlights the importance of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.