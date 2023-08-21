Pak Influencer’s Epic Response to Dishwashing Troll Goes Viral

Online trolls are a persistent challenge for content creators and influencers who share their lives with the public. Often subjected to abusive remarks and unwarranted scrutiny, some influencers choose to ignore such negativity, while others opt to fight back. A Pakistani influencer, Kashaf Ali, recently faced a derogatory comment about traditional gender roles on her Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session.

Take a look at the post below:

When a troll commented, “Bartan dho jaker” (translation: “Go wash the dishes”), Ali responded in a unique way. She took her phone to the kitchen and live-streamed herself washing the dishes, questioning why dishwashing is demeaningly associated with women.

“Dho diye maine bartan. Isse kya as a person main choti pad gayi ya mai badi ban gayi? Ya, Kya ho gaya? Kuch nahi. Sahi hai. Ek kaam tha, maine kar liya. Isko as a derogatory term aap kyu istemaal karte ho for a woman? Ki ‘go to the kitchen, do the dishes.’ Bro ye kya hai? (I washed the dishes. Does this make me small or does it make me a bigger person? Or what happened? Nothing. It’s fine. It was a task, I did it. Why do you use this as a derogatory term for a woman?)”

She added, “Thodi akal istemaal karo yaar. Ab baar baar bartan kaun khareed sakta hai har khane ke liye? Dhoge hi na yaar? Ajeeb, har cheez main tum logo ko main samjhaun? (Use some common sense. Who can afford to buy dishes for every meal? You will have to wash them only, Strange, do I have to explain everything to you?)”

Ali’s unexpected and empowering response resonated with internet users. Many praised her for transforming a negative comment into a valuable teaching moment and appreciated her for raising awareness about gender equality. Her actions highlighted the potential to combat online misogyny with impactful discussions.

Check out the responses below:

One user wrote, ”manners, the way she talks, and no frustration. no ugly screeching sounds, just plain opinion. it’s inherent in their nature. so peaceful and charming.” Another commented, ”She is so clear for this. I mean men here write go to kitchen as if it’s a slur. Fella you don’t go doesn’t mean others don’t go as well.” A third said, ”My kind of response.” ”A very nice reply to the troll, appreciate it, keep it up,” a fourth added.

