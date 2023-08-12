Pakistani Designer’s Daughter Shines at Anzela Abbasi’s Wedding

Lollywood luminaries Shamoon and Javeria Abbasi‘s daughter, Anzela Abbasi, has cast a magical spell with her fairytale wedding. The much-talked-about nuptial, adorned with gothic allure and opulent festivities, has taken the spotlight, becoming the season’s most captivating event.

A rising star in the acting realm, Anzela has not only captured hearts with her on-screen presence but has also established herself as a fashion trailblazer. Her wedding unfolded as a pop culture spectacle, replete with moments that ignited online buzz.

A standout highlight featured Parishae Adnan’s dance performance, a scintillating rendition of the Bollywood classic “Barso Re,” channeling the grace of Aishwarya Rai. Notably, Parishae is the talented daughter of renowned Pakistani designer Amir Adnan.

Anzela’s union with Tashfeen Ansari, orchestrated by her single mother, Javeria Abbasi, garnered widespread admiration. Yet, the absence of Shamoon Abbasi, her father, piqued fan curiosity, intensified by cryptic social media posts.

Shamoon and Javeria, who wed in 1997 and parted ways in 2009, have woven a narrative that continues to captivate and intrigue. Anzela’s enchanting wedding marked the culmination of a captivating chapter in their family’s journey.

Also Read Anoushey Abbasi Exudes Royalty at Anzela Abbasi’s Wedding Anoushay Abbasi, renowned in television and film, captivates with exceptional acting. Notable...

