Parents slammed for letting child make a mess at restaurant

Advertisement Family lets child throw food all over pub, leaves a mess for staff to clean up.

Photo of the aftermath of the incident goes viral, sparking outrage online.

Parents should be held accountable for their children’s behavior in public. Advertisement Accompanying the account, Cruiseman_80 included a photograph depicting the aftermath of the incident. The image captures scattered food on the carpet near the table where the family had been seated. The caption accompanying the photo questioned the acceptability of such behavior, stating, “Is this considered acceptable now? A family at a nearby pub allowed their child to scatter food all over without any attempt to stop them, then left the mess for the staff to deal with.” Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

Advertisement

Advertisement Posted on August 3rd, this content has garnered nearly 5,000 upvotes after being shared on social media. Numerous individuals also utilized the comments section to express their opinions regarding the matter. Advertisement

Here’s what people are saying about the incident:

An individual wrote, “Movie customers are pretty bad and I say this as a customer myself. Some just pour the remnants of their popcorn on the floor and laugh about it.”

A second commented, “I hate parents like this. We went to a restaurant the other day and I made sure I cleaned the high chair after we used it and I made sure the table was clean. I wouldn’t let my children throw their food around at all. It’s just so disrespectful, and I would never expect someone else to clean go after us.”

Advertisement

A third added, “My kids have been those kids dropping food everywhere (not deliberately) and I have been on my hands and knees in more than one venue cleaning it up waving off the staff who kept offering to do it. My kids, my problem, the staff aren’t paid enough to have to deal with that as well.” A fourth said, “Pubs, clubs, and restaurants need to start charging a clean-up fee if patrons leave a mess like this. If parents let their children make a mess and won’t clean it up, they need to pay for it.”

Advertisement

Also Read Can You See the Circles? Or Are You Just Seeing Squares? A puzzling optical illusion shared on Reddit challenges viewers to count the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.