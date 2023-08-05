Passenger creates DIY VIP section in economy class with blanket

Advertisement
  • Passenger turns the economy seat into a private VIP section with a blanket.
  • The video goes viral, sparking debate on social media.
  • Some praise passengers’ creativity, while others express opposing views.

A Tiktok video went viral, featuring a passenger who ingeniously transformed their economy seat into a private VIP section for a more comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

The video was shared by Giga Vashakidze, a passenger from California, who noticed a fellow traveler using the airline-provided blanket to create a makeshift curtain.

By tucking part of the blanket into the overhead compartment and leaving the rest hanging down, the passenger successfully created a private space to watch their favorite shows in peace during the flight from San Diego to Venice, Italy.

The video sparked a lively debate on social media, with some praising the passenger’s creativity and desire for privacy, while others expressed opposing views.

The concept of privacy and comfort during long flights struck a chord with the online audience, making it a contradictory and talked-about topic.

“Caught my neighbor turning economy class into a VIP section. Has anyone else experienced this on their flight?” he asked.

A Tiktok video showcasing a passenger’s clever hack to convert their economy seat into a private VIP section has garnered immense attention, viewed by approximately half a million people.

The response to the video has been divided, with some viewers praising the passenger’s ingenuity and expressing their eagerness to try it on their next economy flight.

However, there are also shocked reactions from some viewers who wonder how the airline allowed such a setup and how other passengers remained unfazed.

Humorous comments have surfaced, with one person jokingly mentioning the potential issue of emergency evacuation in such a scenario.

In the era of weird and funny internet videos, one viewer aptly commented that nothing surprises them anymore about people, emphasizing the need to appreciate the quirky tactics individuals come up with to make their travels more enjoyable and comfortable.

