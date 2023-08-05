Passenger creates DIY VIP section in economy class with blanket

Advertisement Passenger turns the economy seat into a private VIP section with a blanket.

The video goes viral, sparking debate on social media.

Some praise passengers’ creativity, while others express opposing views.

A Tiktok video went viral, featuring a passenger who ingeniously transformed their economy seat into a private VIP section for a more comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

The video was shared by Giga Vashakidze, a passenger from California, who noticed a fellow traveler using the airline-provided blanket to create a makeshift curtain.

By tucking part of the blanket into the overhead compartment and leaving the rest hanging down, the passenger successfully created a private space to watch their favorite shows in peace during the flight from San Diego to Venice, Italy.

The concept of privacy and comfort during long flights struck a chord with the online audience, making it a contradictory and talked-about topic.