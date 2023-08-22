Passenger Hails Self-Driving Car Instead of Cab in San Francisco

An intriguing video capturing a self-driving car picking up a passenger who had requested a ride-sharing service has captivated viewers. The footage, shared on Reddit, depicts an autonomous car taking on the role of a human driver during the ride.

The caption accompanying the video humorously reads, “Getting an Uber in San Francisco be like.” The clip showcases an empty driver’s seat with the steering wheel moving autonomously. As the video unfolds, viewers are treated to prompts appearing on a tablet affixed to the back of the front passenger seat. The car’s interior is further brought to life by voice prompts providing instructions.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted just two days ago, the video has garnered nearly 8,000 upvotes, drawing a host of curious comments from online spectators. The clip offers a fascinating glimpse into the ongoing evolution of autonomous transportation technology.

Check out the responses below:

“To unlock doors, please pay the release fee now,” joked a Reddit user. “Lol, when I was a teen, video calls were sci-fi stuff only seen in a few movies, and here we are with ‘automatic taxis’ feeling old,” added another. “Oh yeah we’ve got these in Phoenix too, they’re pretty neat,” joined a third. “Scary. No thank you,” wrote a fourth.

