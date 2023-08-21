Passenger takes a ride in self-driving taxi in San Francisco

Kashaf Ali shows troll who’s boss by washing dishes
A video showcasing a self-driving car collecting a passenger who requested a ride-sharing service has sparked considerable interest.
The incident reportedly occurred in San Francisco, USA. The video’s caption on Reddit humorously states, “Experiencing an Uber request in San Francisco,” The brief clip offers a view from the rear seat of the vehicle.
It reveals an unoccupied driver’s seat where the steering wheel autonomously moves. As the video unfolds, it displays prompts that emerge on a tablet fastened to the rear of the passenger’s seat.
Additionally, audible instructions via voice prompts can be heard playing inside t
Getting a Uber in San Francisco be like…
by u/Osobady in Damnthatsinteresting
Posted just two days ago, the video has already garnered nearly 8,000 upvotes, with the count steadily rising.
Furthermore, the post has generated numerous comments from individuals intrigued by the content.
“To unlock doors, please pay the release fee now,” joked a Reddit user. “Lol, when I was a teen, video calls were sci-fi stuff only seen in a few movies, and here we are with ‘automatic taxis’ feeling old,” added another. “Oh yeah we’ve got these in Phoenix too, they’re pretty neat,” joined a third. “Scary. No thank you,” wrote a fourth.
