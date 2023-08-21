Passenger takes a ride in self-driving taxi in San Francisco

The self-driving car picks up passengers in San Francisco.

A video of the incident goes viral on Reddit.

Many people are amazed and excited about the technology.

A video showcasing a self-driving car collecting a passenger who requested a ride-sharing service has sparked considerable interest.

The incident reportedly occurred in San Francisco, USA. The video’s caption on Reddit humorously states, “Experiencing an Uber request in San Francisco,” The brief clip offers a view from the rear seat of the vehicle.

It reveals an unoccupied driver’s seat where the steering wheel autonomously moves. As the video unfolds, it displays prompts that emerge on a tablet fastened to the rear of the passenger’s seat.

Additionally, audible instructions via voice prompts can be heard playing inside the car.

Take a look at this video of a self-driving car:

