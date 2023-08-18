Pennsylvania 6-Year-Old Wins 2023 Kids Mullet Champion

A 6-year-old from Pennsylvania, Rory Ehrlich, has clinched the title of the 2023 Kids Mullet Champion with his distinctive “Cheddar Wiz” hairstyle. Mullet Champ, the organization behind the USA Mullet Championships, revealed that Rory emerged victorious among 300 other creatively coiffed youngsters aged 3 to 8.

Rory’s family shared that his participation in the competition transformed him into a local sensation, granting him opportunities like meeting John Kruk at a Phillies game. The young champion was awarded a $5,000 prize, which he plans to use for noble causes like buying his sister an alpaca, enjoying another wing night, and setting aside funds for Wounded Warriors.

Ezekiel Arita, a 3-year-old from Hawaii, secured second place with his “Mr. Aloha Mullet” hairstyle, while Kamden Cunningham, a 5-year-old from Pennsylvania, took the third spot with “The Kammander” mullet.

Mullet Champ has opened registration for the men’s and over-55 mullet contests until August 31. The unique and playful competition continues to celebrate the art of the mullet across various age groups.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Hamza Amin clinches victory in Austrian National Open Golf Championship Hamza Amin won the Austrian National Open Golf Championship. Hamza secured victory...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.