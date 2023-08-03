Pilotless Drone Delivers Food In Minutes: Watch

Barbiecore Coffins: The Newest Way to Celebrate Life and Death
The barbiecore trend is causing a frenzy worldwide. Funeral homes are offering...
Content creator Sohan Rai has developed a solution to tackle the challenges of long working hours, adverse weather conditions, and heavy traffic that often hinder the smooth and seamless experience for both customers and delivery agents.
In response to the traditional process of placing an order, waiting at the food joint for preparation, and then taking it home, Sohan Rai’s innovation involves a drone delivery system.
With this system, customers can conveniently select their items, make the payment, and have their food delivered directly to their doorstep, bypassing the potential delays and obstacles caused by weather and traffic.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
During his brief stint as a Zomato delivery agent, Sohan Rai had an unpleasant experience as he came to realize the significant challenges posed by long working hours, adverse weather, and heavy traffic.
These hurdles not only affect the smooth and seamless experience for customers but also create difficulties for the delivery agents themselves.
In response to this issue, Rai took it upon himself to develop a solution.
He decided to construct a drone that could revolutionize food delivery by offering faster and hassle-free service, bypassing the constraints of weather and traffic.
With this innovation, Rai aimed to improve the overall experience for both customers and delivery agents alike.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.