Pilotless Drone Delivers Food In Minutes: Watch

Pilotless Drone Delivers Food In Minutes: Watch

  • Content creator Sohan Rai addresses the challenges of long working hours, weather, and traffic in food delivery.
  • Rai develops a drone delivery system to improve the customer and delivery agent experience.
  • Customers can now enjoy faster and hassle-free food delivery with the drone service.
Content creator Sohan Rai has developed a solution to tackle the challenges of long working hours, adverse weather conditions, and heavy traffic that often hinder the smooth and seamless experience for both customers and delivery agents.

In response to the traditional process of placing an order, waiting at the food joint for preparation, and then taking it home, Sohan Rai’s innovation involves a drone delivery system.

With this system, customers can conveniently select their items, make the payment, and have their food delivered directly to their doorstep, bypassing the potential delays and obstacles caused by weather and traffic.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sohan Rai (@zikiguy)

During his brief stint as a Zomato delivery agent, Sohan Rai had an unpleasant experience as he came to realize the significant challenges posed by long working hours, adverse weather, and heavy traffic.

These hurdles not only affect the smooth and seamless experience for customers but also create difficulties for the delivery agents themselves.

In response to this issue, Rai took it upon himself to develop a solution.

He decided to construct a drone that could revolutionize food delivery by offering faster and hassle-free service, bypassing the constraints of weather and traffic.

With this innovation, Rai aimed to improve the overall experience for both customers and delivery agents alike.

Rai has posted the video with the caption: “Drone Delivery: A thing that we have been hearing for a very long time, but have not seen it happening practically in India. Being a huge enthusiast of drones, I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone that could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions. It was amazing to see the reactions and happiness of people. Drone delivery is not a dream! It is happening and will happen in India very very soon! Thank you @challengers.sahyadri and @flotanomers for your support! #drone #dronedelivery #zomato #zomatoindia #pizzahut #pizzahutdelivery”.

