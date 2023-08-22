Pilot’s Heartfelt Announcement to Flight Attendant Mom Goes Viral

United Airlines has shared a heartwarming video that has struck an emotional chord with viewers, highlighting the strong bond between a pilot and his flight attendant mother. In the video, pilot Cole Doss addresses the passengers, expressing his joy about sharing the flight with his mother and thanking her for her unwavering support.

The caption, ”When the person who used to pack your lunch becomes your coworker,” sets the tone for the touching moment. As Cole addresses the passengers, he reveals his mother’s role as a flight attendant and praises her exceptional skills. The passengers erupt in applause and cheers as the heartfelt announcement unfolds.

The video concludes with Cole introducing his mother to the passengers and acknowledging her vital role in his journey to becoming a pilot. Instagram users have showered the duo with love, celebrating the touching connection between a parent’s support and a child’s dreams.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by United Airlines (@united)

”She’s been one of my biggest supporters of life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson. I am not done. I’m especially honoured and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today and to be able to share this experience with all of you on our flight to Madrid. To my mom, I love you and to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies. Thank you”

The poignant video showcases the impact parents have in shaping their children’s careers and the emotions that come with such shared accomplishments.

Advertisement

One user wrote, ”Flying my parents was a career highlight. Love this so much,” while another said, ”Moms walk so our children can FLY and one day, we can literally fly together.”

A third wrote, ”I flew with this guy. United got themselves a gem.. a great pilot and a great person. Having a supportive mom always helps.”

A fourth added, ”STOPPPPPP the way this made my eyes water.” ”Awwwww love this so much. This is just the sweetest.” a fifth added.

Also Read Read this pilot’s heartfelt greeting to passenger who recently overcame cancer An American pilot went above and above for a passenger who battled...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.