Pizza Delivery Driver Gets a Furry Surprise Tip

The customer had a litter of kittens and gave one to the driver as a tip.

A pizza delivery driver was completely surprised when a customer handed her a four-week-old kitten as a tip. She had been dispatched to a motel in America to fulfill an order, not anticipating a substantial tip, but unexpectedly found herself with a new furry companion.

Taking to Reddit, she said: “I delivered to a Motel 6. In general, four out of five people at Motel 6 don’t tip, so I wasn’t expecting much. The guy answers the door and I hand him his pizza. As he’s signing the credit card slip, I notice his pet cat. I love animals, so I always get extra and I say ‘Omg, your cat is so adorable’.

“He opens the door a little wider and points to the corner where there was a full litter of about 10 to 15 kittens. He says, ‘Do you want one?’. At this point, I’m kind of shocked.” She asked whether he was being serious before slowly walking over to the corner and picking out a kitten.

“I picked one up and he says, ‘That can be your tip!’ and hands me back the slip, which did indeed have a nice little $0. So now I’m the owner of a four-week-old kitten named Tipsy. It’s super sketchy that a guy is giving out kittens. I just hope the rest of them go to safe homes as well. We are confident that we can provide this kitten with a loving home.”

Feeling uneasy about the situation, the woman took her new kitten to the vet for a check-up and explained the entire situation. She said: “Both the vet and people at the Pet store said she was fine to be away from her mama (since this was also one of my concerns), so long as we are diligently feeding her, and giving her lots of attention.”

Commenting on her post, one user said: “That’s awesome! I’m a huge animal lover myself. I had cats growing up, My baby a semi-feral cat died at 17 and I hand-raised her. Check out the kitten lady she has useful tips for four-week-old kittens on how to raise and wean them. Congrats on your new kitten! Another user added: “I found my kitty at a red light while I was delivering. She was three weeks old at the time.”

Commenting on her post, one user said: "That's awesome! I'm a huge animal lover myself. I had cats growing up, My baby a semi-feral cat died at 17 and I hand-raised her. Check out the kitten lady she has useful tips for four-week-old kittens on how to raise and wean them. Congrats on your new kitten! Another user added: "I found my kitty at a red light while I was delivering. She was three weeks old at the time."

A third user said: "That's awesome. I once used to drive in a very rural area and there were a lot of farmhouses we'd deliver to. I once pulled up to one and I was greeted by at least 25 kittens just roaming around the front of the house but they all came to me! The best part was they had a miniature Doberman herding them! it was probably the cutest thing I've seen in my life. They offered me one but broken heartedly I had to decline due to the five pet wolves I had at the time." Also Read Software Engineer Refuses US Job Offer, Sparks Debate Software engineer Aanshul Sadaria chose to stay in India instead of moving...

