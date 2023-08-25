Postbox wizardry: This is what the bottom really looks like

Look At The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Archbishop of Banterbury🇬🇧 (@thearchbishopofbanterbury)

Alongside a picture of three postboxes, they wrote: “Today is the day I learned that they’re not just attached to the floor!” A screenshot of the post was shared on Instagram by @TheArchbishopOfBanterbury where it went viral, being liked hundreds of thousands of times.

Thousands of people also flocked to the comments section to share their shock over what the bottom of a postbox looks like. One person said: “What the actual f***?!” Another replied: “It’s like seeing a teacher outside of school.” While a third wrote: “Sorry what???”

Someone else posted: “I did not know that,” as a different user proclaimed it to be “random s**t we like to know about”. And the comments kept on coming, with a sixth admitting: “This is why I have trust issues”. A seventh person branded it “Post Office wizardry” while a fellow Instagram user simply thought it was “mind-boggling”.

