Punjab Man Sets World Record for Weighted Finger Push-Ups

A remarkable feat has been achieved by a man from Batala in Punjab, who has clinched the world record for the highest number of push-ups performed on fingertips. Kuwar Amritbir Singh, aged 21, accomplished a staggering 86 push-ups using only his fingertips, while simultaneously bearing a substantial 20 lb (9 kg) weight on his back. This remarkable achievement makes Singh the first individual to secure this global record.
Singh proudly announced his achievement on Instagram, sharing a video of the record-breaking endeavor. His caption detailed the official record attempt for Guinness World Records, “Most push-ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack) in one minute – 86. This is the official video of my record attempt for Guinness World Records. The previous record was 83. The current record is 86 for most push-ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack) in 1 minute.” Alongside, he shared a video of himself breaking this record.
Take a look at the post below:
Within just four days of posting, the video garnered over 93,000 views and a multitude of comments applauding his remarkable accomplishment. It’s noteworthy that Singh’s prowess in push-ups isn’t confined to this feat alone; he previously achieved a world record for executing the maximum number of fingertip push-ups with claps in one minute—45, to be exact. Impressively, he achieved these records without any formal gym training.
Check out the responses below:
An Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations brother! Keep it up.” “Well done!” added another. A third commented, “Congratulations! Absolutely well deserved! You’re an inspiration to our country and I wish you all the success and happiness with an extra scoop of great health!” “Proud to hear that an Indian broke the world record,” expressed a fourth. Many even dropped fire emoticons after watching the video.
