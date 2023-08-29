Punjab Man Sets World Record for Weighted Finger Push-Ups

A remarkable feat has been achieved by a man from Batala in Punjab, who has clinched the world record for the highest number of push-ups performed on fingertips. Kuwar Amritbir Singh, aged 21, accomplished a staggering 86 push-ups using only his fingertips, while simultaneously bearing a substantial 20 lb (9 kg) weight on his back. This remarkable achievement makes Singh the first individual to secure this global record.

Singh proudly announced his achievement on Instagram, sharing a video of the record-breaking endeavor. His caption detailed the official record attempt for Guinness World Records, “Most push-ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack) in one minute – 86. This is the official video of my record attempt for Guinness World Records. The previous record was 83. The current record is 86 for most push-ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack) in 1 minute.” Alongside, he shared a video of himself breaking this record.

Within just four days of posting, the video garnered over 93,000 views and a multitude of comments applauding his remarkable accomplishment. It’s noteworthy that Singh’s prowess in push-ups isn’t confined to this feat alone; he previously achieved a world record for executing the maximum number of fingertip push-ups with claps in one minute—45, to be exact. Impressively, he achieved these records without any formal gym training.

An Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations brother! Keep it up.” “Well done!” added another. A third commented, “Congratulations! Absolutely well deserved! You’re an inspiration to our country and I wish you all the success and happiness with an extra scoop of great health!” “Proud to hear that an Indian broke the world record,” expressed a fourth. Many even dropped fire emoticons after watching the video.

