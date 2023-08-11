Advertisement
Punjabi-Bengali couple’s love story is a modern-day Rocky and Rani

  • Punjabi-Bengali couple Rocky and Rupali have a love story like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.
  • They’ve been together 37 years, 30th wedding anniversary next year.
  • Rocky is a food show host, Rupali is a homemaker.

In the realm of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ a film that humorously contrasts the vibrant Punjabi and refined Bengali cultures, we witness the blossoming romance of Rocky and Rani.

As anticipated, their love story encounters hurdles due to their cultural disparities, shedding light on the complexities interwoven into traditional Indian unions.

Interestingly, a real-life tale akin to Rocky and Rani’s heartwarming journey has emerged, echoing the movie’s themes even though it unfolded three decades ago.

This narrative revolves around ‘Rocky and Rupali,’ a couple who recently recounted their own analogous experiences on Twitter through the handle @rockyandmayur.

The shared post delves into how Rocky’s genial ‘Pappi, Jhappi’ demeanor, rooted in his Punjabi upbringing, mirrors his real-life persona.

Conversely, Rupali, stemming from an intellectually inclined Bengali lineage, embodies qualities akin to Alia Bhatt’s portrayal.

Their actual journey parallels the on-screen portrayal, with Rocky channeling the unyielding debater and Rupali embracing the role of a steadfast decision-maker.

Just as Rocky and Rani found their happy ending on celluloid, so did this real-life couple, solidifying the notion that love can conquer diverse backgrounds.

Here’s the post:

The social media post rapidly gained widespread attention, with internet users openly displaying their affection for the story.

Amidst the buzz of excitement, Rocky and Rupali provided a follow-up about their real-life escapade as the ‘RRKPK’ pair, presenting a sequence of pictures that vividly portrayed their transformation over the years.

Additionally, they disclosed that the upcoming year would commemorate their 30th wedding anniversary, a culmination of 7 years spent in courtship before they tied the knot, totaling an impressive 37-year journey together.

Rocky Singh enjoys widespread popularity as a host of a well-received culinary show.

The box office has witnessed tremendous success with the blockbuster movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

