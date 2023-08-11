Punjabi-Bengali couple’s love story is a modern-day Rocky and Rani

Advertisement Punjabi-Bengali couple Rocky and Rupali have a love story like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

They’ve been together 37 years, 30th wedding anniversary next year.

Rocky is a food show host, Rupali is a homemaker.

In the realm of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ a film that humorously contrasts the vibrant Punjabi and refined Bengali cultures, we witness the blossoming romance of Rocky and Rani.

As anticipated, their love story encounters hurdles due to their cultural disparities, shedding light on the complexities interwoven into traditional Indian unions.

Advertisement

Interestingly, a real-life tale akin to Rocky and Rani’s heartwarming journey has emerged, echoing the movie’s themes even though it unfolded three decades ago.

This narrative revolves around ‘Rocky and Rupali,’ a couple who recently recounted their own analogous experiences on Twitter through the handle @rockyandmayur.

The shared post delves into how Rocky’s genial ‘Pappi, Jhappi’ demeanor, rooted in his Punjabi upbringing, mirrors his real-life persona.

Conversely, Rupali, stemming from an intellectually inclined Bengali lineage, embodies qualities akin to Alia Bhatt’s portrayal.

Their actual journey parallels the on-screen portrayal, with Rocky channeling the unyielding debater and Rupali embracing the role of a steadfast decision-maker.

Just as Rocky and Rani found their happy ending on celluloid, so did this real-life couple, solidifying the notion that love can conquer diverse backgrounds.