Raccoon Crashes into Utah Soccer Game Press Box

A Major League Soccer (MLS) game between Real Salt Lake and Club Leon in Utah took an unexpected turn when a raccoon fell through the ceiling and found its way into the press box. The Leagues Cup Round of 32 game was postponed due to heavy rain on Thursday night, creating the perfect scenario for the raccoon seeking shelter.

Members of the media present at America First Field were in for a surprise when the curious critter suddenly appeared in their midst. Caleb Turner of KSL-TV managed to capture the moment on video as the raccoon wandered around inside the press box before being escorted out.

Despite the game’s delay, the unexpected raccoon visit provided some amusement for those on the scene. Real Salt Lake spokeswoman, Delmy Barillas, confirmed that stadium staff quickly rounded up the adventurous raccoon and safely released it near a nearby creek.

While the rain may have disrupted the soccer game, the raccoon’s brief intrusion certainly left a lasting memory for those involved, highlighting the unpredictability of nature even in the world of sports.

