Raccoon Enters Wisconsin Church Premises

A Wisconsin church faced an unexpected interruption when its pastor arrived to find the premises ransacked by an uninvited guest – a raccoon. Ingrid Durr, arriving at Chosen Generation Outreach Ministry in Milwaukee to prepare for evening services, initially suspected a break-in. Upon reviewing security footage on her phone, Durr identified the intruder as a mischievous raccoon.

The raccoon’s antics had displaced ceiling tiles and left Durr’s office in disarray. Seeking assistance from neighbors, the pastor successfully evicted the furry invader. Subsequently, church services scheduled for that evening had to be canceled while the premises were cleaned and checked for any additional raccoon presence.

Raccoons have a history of venturing into unexpected places in search of food and shelter. Recent incidents include a raccoon falling through a ceiling into a Utah soccer field’s press box and one making an appearance on a baggage carousel at Philadelphia International Airport.

