Edition: English
Edition: English

Rapido rider pulls up in Royal Enfield, leaves customer stunned

Rapido rider pulls up in Royal Enfield, leaves customer stunned

  • The bengaluru man books Rapido ride, and gets Royal Enfield instead.
  • Rapido driver turns out to be a DevOps engineer.
  • Twitter users react with amusement and disbelief.
A tweet describing a man’s standout experience in Bengaluru, where his Rapido ride was delivered by a Royal Enfield driver, has sparked curiosity among readers.

The tweet falls into the category of “peak Bengaluru moments,” which spotlight captivating incidents from the city that both surprise and amuse.

Nishit Patel, a Twitter user, shared an astonishing encounter he had with a Rapido driver.

Instead of a regular bike, his ride was provided by a Royal Enfield Hunter, adding another remarkable tale to the collection of attention-grabbing posts from Bengaluru.

“You won’t believe the crazy @peakbengaluru moment I had today! On my way to a Kubernetes meetup, my Rapido captain pulled up on a Royal Enfield Hunter,” Patel wrote, expressing his amusement at the entire situation. In the next few lines, he added more about this interaction. “Turns out he’s a DevOps engineer at a company managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters. Just another day in India’s tech capital,” he tweeted.

Take a look at this post about a Rapido driver arriving on a Royal Enfield:

Posted on August 5th, the tweet has garnered over 9,200 views so far. It stirred a buzz among readers, prompting them to express their thoughts in the comment section.

Some individuals raised questions, and Patel responded to them, creating an interactive discussion.

How did Twitter users react to a Rapido driver arriving on a Royal Enfield?

“Did he also join the meetup?” asked a Twitter user along with a laughing-out-loud emoticon. Patel replied, “No he didn’t, he had some other work.” Another joined, “Did you ask about his turnover from the side business?”. To which, Patel posted, “Nah, now I realize I should have asked him”. A third added, “Omg, that is unbelievable”. A fourth expressed, “Yeah, I had a similar ride experience. My captain arrived on RE classic 350”. A fifth wrote, “Nowadays all surprises come from Bengaluru”.

