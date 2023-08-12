Rapido rider pulls up in Royal Enfield, leaves customer stunned

The bengaluru man books Rapido ride, and gets Royal Enfield instead.

Rapido driver turns out to be a DevOps engineer.

Twitter users react with amusement and disbelief.

A tweet describing a man’s standout experience in Bengaluru, where his Rapido ride was delivered by a Royal Enfield driver, has sparked curiosity among readers.

The tweet falls into the category of “peak Bengaluru moments,” which spotlight captivating incidents from the city that both surprise and amuse.

Nishit Patel, a Twitter user, shared an astonishing encounter he had with a Rapido driver.

Instead of a regular bike, his ride was provided by a Royal Enfield Hunter, adding another remarkable tale to the collection of attention-grabbing posts from Bengaluru.