Rare Addax Antelope Born at Illinois Zoo

The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois is celebrating the successful birth of a critically endangered addax, a species of African antelope. On August 8, delighted zoo visitors had the rare opportunity to witness the birth of a healthy male calf in the outdoor antelope enclosure. Weighing around 15 pounds, the calf was born to first-time mother Ivy, aged 4, and father Ishnala, aged 9, who has previously fathered four calves.

This significant event was made possible through careful planning, as the pairing of Ivy and Ishnala was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. Notably, the Brookfield Zoo has a history of success with addax births; it was the first zoo in the United States to welcome an addax birth in 1941.

The addax, once widespread across northern Africa, now faces critical endangerment. Presently, only small populations of these antelopes can be found in Chad, Mauritania, and Niger. The birth of this calf brings hope for the conservation of this majestic species and underscores the vital role that zoos like the Brookfield Zoo play in safeguarding endangered animals.

Also Read 16-foot crocodile attacks zookeeper during live show A zookeeper was bitten by a crocodile during a live show in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.