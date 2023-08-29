Rare Corpse Flower’s Stench Fills California Urban Area

The Huntingdon Library near Los Angeles is currently hosting a rare event as a massive Amorphophallus Titanium, also known as a corpse flower, blooms. This unique occurrence happens only every few years and draws attention not only for its size, towering at human height, but for its powerful and pungent odor.

Conservatory gardener Bryce Dunn explains that the flower emits a stench reminiscent of rotting flesh to attract carrion flies for pollination. The flower is composed of numerous small flowers, both male and female, that open at varying intervals. This spectacle has been in preparation for about a month, and once it blooms, it’s only visible for a fleeting 48 hours.

Visitors flocked to witness the event, with some describing the scent as akin to an “urban dumpster” rather than a corpse. Nevertheless, the rapid and captivating nature of the bloom makes it a sought-after sight for those fortunate enough to witness it.

